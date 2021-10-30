BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood warning is still in effect for parts of the Baltimore area region and the Eastern and Western shores.
Coastal Flood Warnings in effect through Sunday morning. 1-2" of inundation above ground level in low lying areas, especially at high tide. pic.twitter.com/q4ZBr7PLvI
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 30, 2021
"Minor to perhaps moderate coastal flooding" will continue on Saturday and into Sunday, perhaps extending into Monday, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning.
Areas along the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, Patapsco River, Chester River, Choptank River, Patuxent River and Tangier Sound could all be impacted.
READ MORE: Hogan Declares State Of Emergency For Parts Of Maryland Threatened By Flooding
The coastal flooding threat peaks at high tide. Most places will see two more high tides before the Coastal Flood Warning ends Sunday at 6 am. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/PZhJCHNfn6
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 30, 2021
A mixture of steady rain and high winds on Friday caused severe flooding in some low-lying coastal areas. The National Weather Service warned it could be the worst tidal flooding since Hurricane Isabel.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency for parts of Maryland that have been impacted.
Areas covered by the state of emergency include Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties, as well as Baltimore City.