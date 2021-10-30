ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will close temporarily Sunday, weather permitting, to accommodate the Bay Bridge, according to a statement from the Maryland Transportation Authority. The westbound span will accommodate two-way traffic during the closure from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. The westbound span’s center lane will be closed to allow for the two-way traffic to pass safely, but it may open intermittently to help with westbound delays.The following closures also will be in effect:
- The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 50 to Maryland Route 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creek Road. From there, motorists will travel westbound on Maryland Route 835 to the signal at Route 8.
- The on-ramp from Route 8 to westbound Route 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound Route 50 will be directed to Maryland Route 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound Route 50. Additionally, residents wishing to travel west on Route 50 are advised to approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.
- Maryland Route 18 between Main Street and Love Point Road will be closed. All traffic will be detoured through Stevensville on Love Point Road and Main Street.
Motorists using the Bay Bridge Sunday should expect significant delays throughout the day. To avoid delays, motorists are urged to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
For updates on Bay Bridge traffic information call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com. For information on the Bay Bridge Run, visit www.thebaybridgerun.com.
