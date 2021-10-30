RUXTON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters contained a fire in the second floor of a Royal Farms store in Ruxton early Saturday morning.
Fire companies arrived to the store at 1630 W. Joppa Road around 1:04 a.m. and saw flames in the second floor area, fire department spokesman Lt. Travis French said.READ MORE: Coastal Flood Warning Still In Effect Through The Weekend
The business was closed at the time of the fire and no employees were inside, French said.
The Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association tweeted a picture from the fire early Saturday.
READ MORE: Hogan Declares State Of Emergency For Parts Of Maryland Threatened By Flooding
12:59AM RUXTON 14-12 @Royal_Farms 1630 W JOPPA RD – WORKING BUILDING FIRE. FIRE SHOWING FROM A 2 STORY CONVENIENCE STORE. @PVFC32 @LVFC30 @ProvidenceVFC29 @BaltCoFire pic.twitter.com/8FXSkM7ue6
— Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association (@BaltCoVolFire) October 30, 2021
The blaze caused a partial collapse of second floor, French said.MORE NEWS: Communities In Baltimore County Brace For Potential Of More Flooding Overnight
Crews brought the fire under control around 3:09 a.m.