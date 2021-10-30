A man was shot and killed and a woman wounded Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found the two just after 2:40 p.m. in the 900 block of West Mulberry Street, police said. The man, whose age was not provided, was seriously wounded, and the 32-year-old woman had a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where the man was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 410-396-2100 or http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/.