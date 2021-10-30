HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Saturday in separate fires in Hagerstown and Millington, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Firefighters responded to a home in the 18300 block of Manor Church Road in Hagerstown at about noon and found an adult inside who already had died, according to a statement from the fire marshal. The adult’s name and age were not released. About 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10210 block of Daisy Drive in Millington and found heavy fire coming from inside the two-story Cape Cod-style home. The fire so heavily damaged the home that the second floor collapsed into the first floor. The victim was found in the debris, the statement said. A special operations team from Delaware arrived to shore the walls so investigators could remove the victim safely. The victim’s name and age also were not released.

