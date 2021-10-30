Hello everyone!
After a soaking rainstorm that brought as much as three inches of rain in the past 24 hours, we have finally seen the last of the heavy rains and winds that plagued the region all day Friday.
For the weekend, we may still have a passing shower but we will also see some sun as well. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday.
On Halloween, there is a good chance of even brighter skies, particularly later in the day. At this point, Halloween night will be dry with temperatures back in the 50s.
Compared to this past week where we recorded nearly five inches of rain, I'd say the weekend is a big improvement.
Next week will end chilly, with a few small chances of showers on Wednesday and again on Friday.
Have a good weekend!
Have a good weekend!

Bob Turk