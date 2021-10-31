BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens entered the week second place in their division trailing only the Cincinnati Bengals.
After a loss to the Jets today, the Bengals fell to second place in the AFC North.
With a record of 5-2, they stand alone at the top of the division. Since this is their bye week, they’ll get back to practice tomorrow.
The Ravens will look to stay in first place as they host the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 7.
Ravens entered their bye week in second place in the AFC North. They get back to work tomorrow in first place after Bengals' loss to the Jets. Bengals host Browns next week.
Ravens: 5-2
Bengals: 5-3
Steelers: 4-3
Browns: 4-4
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 31, 2021