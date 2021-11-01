ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials said Monday that 95% of residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
"Our message has been clear: to Stay COVID Safe, get vaccinated," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "This milestone is not by accident; our team of community partners and organizations are having the important conversations with our residents and emphasizing how critical getting vaccinated is to protect yourself and loved ones."
With winter and more indoor gatherings approaching, Ball said county officials will keep working to administer more doses.
“We are determined to reach every eligible resident and encourage vaccination as other COVID-19 variants continue to be a concern,” Ball said.
According to CDC data, Howard County has reported 163 cases over the last seven days, a rate 50.05 cases per 100,000 residents.
Since the start of the pandemic, Howard County has had 22,953 total cases and 267 residents have died, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.