BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was hit by a stray bullet in the leg Sunday night in Cleveland, the team announced Monday. Harrison was reportedly struck at a gathering, and his injury is described as non-life-threatening.
The team says Harrison has been in touch with team doctors and will be back in Baltimore Monday.
Harrison was selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He went to Ohio State University, and grew up 15 minutes from the college, according to his bio.
In seven games, five of them starts, the second-year linebacker has 22 combined tackles.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/RUhqtCBSnB
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2021