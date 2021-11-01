BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the shooting that sent a Baltimore woman to the hospital over the weekend.
Vincent Cooper, 29, of Baltimore, remains in custody while awaiting trial on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
Cooper is accused of shooting a 53-year-old woman after an unspecified dispute Saturday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gibbons and Walther avenues, according to police.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim conscious but suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.
Police did not disclose what led them to obtain a warrant for Cooper’s arrest in the case.
Police did not disclose what led them to obtain a warrant for Cooper's arrest in the case.

A search of court records shows he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 30.