ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — City Dock is a place where people treat it as a day of leisure as they feed the ducks just to relax. But Friday, it was underwater.

Young Chong’s Eagle Souvenir had sandbags placed in front but still had damage in her store.

“I had sandbags in the front too,” she said. “I was ready!”

Monday, she spent the afternoon sweeping and cleaning the remaining mess.

Next door, Pip’s Dock Street Dogs lost thousands of dollars in business and damage.

Ryan Lamy is the Owner.

“We lost Friday, Saturday, Sunday. We got in here Sunday, spent the whole day cleaning up. I would say minimum 4 thousand dollars in equipment,” he tells WJZ. “I need a new condiment station, a full-size commercial refrigerator that went out. Those aren’t cheap.”

The county is offering small businesses grants of up to $50,000. The City of Annapolis also created a damage assessment tool for residents. For Lamy, he’s just thankful to be able to open up Tuesday.

“It is what it is. It’s all part of opening a small business. It’s a roller coaster ride. It’s seasonal, there’s always something going on. Ask anyone of these guys or ladies who owns a small business. It’s always something!”

Lamy said Thursday, the day before the flooding, the city sent representatives downtown to prepare business owners of what was ahead. A damage assessment team with the City’s Public Works and Planning and Zoning departments will assess infrastructure, businesses, and residences this week.