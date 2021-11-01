BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The temperatures are dropping outside and it’s almost time to break out that winter gear, and one local business owner is making sure everyone has a chance to stay warm with a handmade knit hat.

Lovelyarns in Hampden is back with its “500 Hat Project,” which collects knit and crocheted hats to be given away free of charge to those in need.

“It feels good to give something back, and just to know that you’re helping somebody out,” said Melissa Salzman, the owner of Lovelyarns

Salzman inherited the project from when she took over Lovelyarns.

“It’s such a fun, wonderful thing to do to have an immediate, positive impact on our Baltimore community,” explained Salzman.

The project has been growing in popularity, with hats coming in from as far away as California.

Last year, Salzman collected more than 2,000 hats and hopes to bring in more this year.

“Maybe we can do 3,000 hats, I’ll have to change the name of the project,” said Salzman

The store collects hats year-round but now is the crunch time. If you would like to donate a hat, visit their website for more information, including a free hat template.