BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland residents can now sign up for coverage through the state’s health insurance portal.
The window for open enrollment through Maryland Health Connection, the state-run health insurance marketplace, runs from Monday through Jan. 15, 2022.READ MORE: Court Records Suggest Morgan State Student Killed In Botched Drug Deal
Coverage will begin Jan. 1 for plans selected before Dec. 31, and Feb. 1 for plans selected through Jan. 15. Medicaid recipients are welcome to enroll any time.
Depending on their income, some residents may even be eligible to get health coverage for costs as low as $1 a month.
Residents are encouraged to visit the state’s website to learn more about the range of coverage options available to them.READ MORE: NASA Awards $72M To UMBC, Morgan State For Earth Science Research Center
Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, said insurers have expanded their options for residents this year.
“It’s so important to make sure you and your loved ones have health coverage,” Eberle said.
Marylanders can learn more about health coverage, get their questions answered and speak with trained experts through Maryland Health Connection’s website.MORE NEWS: Supply Chain Issues: Here's How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Residents can also get help by calling the toll-free number 1-855-642-8572.