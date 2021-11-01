ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s highest and lowest skilled nursing facility staff COVID-19 vaccination rates Monday. Over 100 of the state’s nursing facilities have over 90 percent of their staff vaccinated.
Maryland's mandate that all hospital and nursing home staff be vaccinated took effect September 1. Nursing homes that do not comply with the mandate or do not report their staff vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties and enforcement actions, the state said.
Twelve nursing homes in the state are at 100 percent staff vaccination. The center with the lowest rate is Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods with 51 percent staff vaccination.
There are 74 facilities in the top 10 list of facilities ranked by rate of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. See the full list at the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.
Here are the bottom 10 facilities ranked by rate of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods – 51 percent
Dennett Road Manor – 53 percent
Cumberland Healthcare Center – 55 percent
Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health – 61 percent
Coffman Nursing Home/Anchorage Healthcare Center – 62 percent
Complete Care at Corsica Hills/St Joseph’s Ministries – 63 percent
Complete Care at La Plata – 66 percent
Hagerstown Healthcare Center/Future Care Cold Spring – 67 percent
Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 68 percent
Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus/Sterling Care at Frostburg Village – 69 percent
Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer said the state will continue to impose penalties on facilities that aren't complying with the mandate.
“We are at a stage in the COVID-19 pandemic that requires nursing facilities to remain extra vigilant on the vaccination and other health and safety fronts, including reporting data,” Kramer said. “We will again impose civil money penalties on nursing homes that are not complying and providing the required data that has been crucial to guiding how the State and local entities respond to COVID-19 and protect our loved ones.”