BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Montgomery County officer died in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-70 early Monday morning, the Montgomery County Police Department said.
Lieutenant Daniel Friz, 50, was on I-70 west in the area of Maryland Route 94 just after midnight when the collision occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maryland State Police. Friz was off-duty at the time.READ MORE: Lovelyarns Returns With '500 Hat Project,' Offering Free Winter Hats To Those In Need
Friz, an 18-year veteran of the department, was serving as Deputy Director of the Training and Education Division at the Public Safety Training Academy. The department said he previously worked for the Gaithersburg City Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: 5 Killed In Baltimore Over Halloween Weekend, Mayor Scott Says 'It Pisses Me Off'
“The men and women of the Department thank the community for their continued thoughts and prayers for the family of Lieutenant Daniel Friz,” the department said.MORE NEWS: Western High School Celebrates 177 Years With 1,000 Daffodils
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact MSP.Media@maryland.gov.