WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday afternoon near Security Square Mall, where at least one man was shot.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the area of Rolling Road and Security Boulevard, where they found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the location of the shooting is unclear.
The victim was reportedly alert at the time they were transported. The severity of their injury is unknown.
This is a developing story and will be updated