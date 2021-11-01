GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Spirit Halloween employee was assaulted and nearly run over when she confronted two shoplifting suspects Sunday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. at the store on East Ordnance Road. The employee told them two women assaulted her when she confronted them for shoplifting.
When the duo left the business and got into a car, the driver reportedly tried to hit the employee with the car before hitting an unoccupied vehicle and fleeing.
Police said the two were in a silver Acura with two others inside, a man and a juvenile boy.
Police ask anyone with information in the case to call 410-222-4700.