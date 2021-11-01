BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were killed in the city between Saturday and Sunday over the Halloween weekend. Three of those people were killed in an hour period.

“We know that historically Halloween weekend is a violent weekend for Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “It pisses me off that we had that many events.”

Baltimore’s violent Halloween weekend started Saturday afternoon near the 3500 block of Potee Street in South Baltimore.

“It’s getting to the point during the day, you’re not safe,” a woman from South Baltimore said.

Police said a man was standing on the sidewalk when someone came up and shot at him but missed. The man tried to run away but the suspects then ran him over with a car. He later died at the hospital.

People who live in the area are concerned for their safety. “I would say we need more manpower as far as the police out here,” one woman said.

Around the same time, on West Mulberry Street, a man and a woman were shot. The man was killed.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night a 46-year-old man was shot to death on Hillman Street. About 30 minutes later, in the 3500 block of Leeds Avenue, another man was shot and killed.

Thirty minutes after that, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, another man was fatally shot on the 1900 block of Homewood Avenue.

WJZ asked Mayor Brandon Scott about these murders. He said he is meeting with the commissioner.

“We also have to continue to make sure that they are where they need to be,” Mayor Scott said. “As much as possible, interacting with folks that have a tendency to do these kind of unthinkable things, but we also have think about how we can get out residents to resolve conflict in a different way.”

Those who live in the communities said they want more done.“Our Mayor is not doing enough for us,” A woman said. “He’s not doing enough. He’s talking about a crime package in five years. We need it now.”

There were several other non-deadly shootings this weekend. An arrest was made in one case.

For the rest, police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.