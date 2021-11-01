CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By Marty Bass
Hi Everyone!

It is November 1. And to me, this begins the official countdown to all the holiday season fun and events.

This is a fun 60-day period followed by 90 days of, well, winter. And I can tell you this, a big dose of that fall feeling is on the way. And cool temperatures showed up at times Saturday and Sunday. This past weekend I got reacquainted with a favorite light jacket over a favorite hoodie over an Under Armour turtleneck. And that was dayside. Last night, I would have lit a fire had the wood not been so saturated with Friday’s monsoon. So, my favorite sweat pants and a long sleeve tee made do while hanging out.

They say spring is the season of renewal, but when I start reorganizing my closet and greet my sweaters, quarter zips and scarfs like the old friends they are, well that is renewal also.

It’s a good time of the year. It is an exciting time of the year. And it is here! What a way to start a Monday. Cheers!

MB!