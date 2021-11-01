BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One thousand daffodils to celebrate 177 years.

Each bulb placed in the ground will eventually bloom into a daffodil and at Western High School, they’re planting 1,000 of them.

“It means hope, it means renewed strength, renewed purpose. They’re yellow which is light. Our motto is: We receive light, let us give forth light,” said Principal Michelle White.

The idea came from a group of alumni including Rowena Daly.

“It is almost as if you never left when you come back here,” said Daly.

Daly led the Daffodil Project in New York City and is now bringing it here to her hometown and her alma mater, as a way to commemorate a milestone in Western High School’s history.

“When it was formed in 1844, that’s more 175 years ago, that’s 177 years ago, it was the only opportunity for a woman to get an education beyond the eighth grade in the City of Baltimore,” said Daly.

And she’s sharing her passion for planting with current students.

“This means the bond we have with our school and everything that we share with it, all of our experience and everything we have with the school will go into the planting,” said Ashley Estrada.

Ashley Estrada is a senior. She hopes this can be a piece of her lasting legacy.

“By the end of the year, I’ll be able to graduate and by then they’ll be blooming. So, that’s basically like saying this is a new chapter in our life, going on to college,” said Estrada.