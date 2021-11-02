ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The extended outdoor dining program in Annapolis that started during the pandemic has now come to an end and some restaurant owners aren’t happy about it.
It comes on the same day that Anne Arundel County extended outdoor dining for restaurants but Annapolis did not do that same.READ MORE: Child-size Covid Vaccine Doses Arrive In Maryland As State Gears Up To Vaccinate Kids
The program began during the pandemic to assist struggling restaurants. It allowed them to use parking spaces in the street as dining areas outside so people could safely social distance while eating out.
But some say they’re still recovering and need the space and it’s something some customers still prefer.READ MORE: Baltimore Ravens Stand Pat At NFL's Trade Deadline
Some restaurants at Market Space down the street got special leases to continue using their outdoor dining space.
A spokesperson for Mayor Gavin Buckley said in a statement “that retail businesses expect to be able to have parking available for the holding shopping season. When the restaurants commandeer the parking spaces for outdoor dining those parking spaces are not available for retail customers.”
Some are also happy to see the streets back open.
The city told WJZ Tuesday that other businesses would like to enter a lease for parking spaces and officials may negotiate with it. They also noted that sidewalk dining is still allowed for restaurants.