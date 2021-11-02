CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Baltimore County teen.

Jaelyn Peggy Coles, 13, was last seen near Yennar Lane and Otley Court in the Pikesville area, according to police.

Coles is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, it is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Coles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-887-1279.

