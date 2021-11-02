BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two straight seasons of big splashes, the Baltimore Ravens didn’t make a deal before the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT.
In October 2019, the Ravens sent linebacker Kenny Young and a 5th round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback Marcus Peters, a move that propelled the team to win out in its final 10 games and capture the AFC North title.
A year later, general manager Eric DeCosta traded a 3rd round pick and a conditional 2022 pick to the Minnesota Vikings for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. While the trade didn’t have the same impact–Ngakoue only registered three sacks in his nine games with Baltimore–the Ravens still made the postseason and won against the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.
Their season ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.
DeCosta didn’t make any deals in 2021, despite a flurry of injuries.
Their roster could get a boost from players finally getting healthy. The Ravens announced Tuesday cornerback Chris Westry can return to practice, joining recent returnees tight end Nick Boyle and defensive lineman Derek Wolfe.

We have designated CB Chris Westry for return, allowing him to practice.
Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that Boyle, running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins could play Sunday against the Vikings.