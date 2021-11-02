BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials announced that a 20-year-old man was sentenced to life plus 28 years for the 2018 murder of Cameron Anderson.

Dayon Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder, handgun use in a felony crime of violence, reckless endangerment and a handgun in a vehicle.

According to officials, on June 12, 2018, just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to Cedonia Ave for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim in a rear yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigation revealed that the victim was listening to music while sitting on the patio. At that time, a white Mercedes Benz driven by Cooper pulled into that alley and began to fire shots at the victim. He was struck in the head, left forearm, right knee and twice in his back.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Three witnesses who were inside the vehicle at the time were interviewed and identified Cooper as the shooter and driver of the vehicle.

A partial latent print located on the driver-side door of the vehicle was identified as an impression of the left ring finger of Cooper.

Officials said it was later determined that the car was reported stolen on May 21, 2018, in Baltimore County.

“This lengthy sentence should be a signal to other violent offenders that their actions will not go unchallenged in the City of Baltimore. I applaud my homicide prosecutors for their skillful and meticulous prosecution in this case from 2018 which proves despite the unprecedented backlog in the Courts, we remain vigilant in pursuing justice for victims and families,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.