BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers on Tuesday unanimously recommended the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.
The move paves the way for more than half a million children to get vaccinated in Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan said in late October the state has ordered over 180,000 kids doses with more to come.
According to CBS News, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will need to weigh in and issue formal recommendations following the panel’s meeting before vaccinators can begin using Pfizer’s new doses for kids.
For children, there will be smaller doses and smaller needles. In Maryland, the vaccines will mostly be given through pediatricians and school-based clinics.
While most children who contract COVID-19 get only minor symptoms, doctors said some experience major complications, and the risk of severe disease is higher than the remote risk of serious vaccine side effects.
Just under 560 people younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to data from the CDC. Others have developed a severe condition known as multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children, which often requires hospitalization.
According to Maryland’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, three children are in acute hospital care and two kids are in intensive care as of Tuesday morning.