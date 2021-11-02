(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive.
The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Investigators Seek Help After Three Fires Set In Maryland
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected.READ MORE: 5 Killed In Baltimore Over Halloween Weekend, Mayor Scott Says 'It Pisses Me Off'
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage any outdoor plumbing.
A frost advisory will also be in effect for the I-95 corridor including Baltimore City for the same time period, 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Court Records Suggest Morgan State Student Killed In Botched Drug Deal
Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Light precipitation will cross the area today. It will be a chilly rain for most, although up to an inch of snow is possible in the Alleghenies. Cloudy skies may break in the afternoon west of the Blue Ridge. pic.twitter.com/sMIO2IZdhS
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 2, 2021