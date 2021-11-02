(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive.
The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Mixed Views: Rally Outside Harford County's County Council Meeting Following Termination Of Top Health Officer
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected.
READ MORE: What Could Climate Change Mean For Baltimore And Maryland?
#mdwx The coldest air of the season so far is on the way tonight. Already issued is this Freeze Warning in effect through 10 A. M. ,..TOMORROW. 34° is the forecast low but some suburban areas will be below 32°. pic.twitter.com/Vpqwzb1dTF
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 2, 2021
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.
A frost advisory will also be in effect for the I-95 corridor including Baltimore City for the same time period, 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Man, 20, Sentenced To Life Plus 28 Years For 2018 Broad Daylight Murder
Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Light precipitation will cross the area today. It will be a chilly rain for most, although up to an inch of snow is possible in the Alleghenies. Cloudy skies may break in the afternoon west of the Blue Ridge. pic.twitter.com/sMIO2IZdhS
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 2, 2021