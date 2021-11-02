CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
(WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the Baltimore area, as the coldest air of the season yet is set to arrive.

The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.

A frost advisory will also be in effect for the I-95 corridor including Baltimore City for the same time period, 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

