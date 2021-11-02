PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Fire investigators in Maryland are asking the public for help figuring out who set three fires over the weekend at a mobile home park on the Eastern Shore.
A news release from the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fires were set on Saturday and Sunday in the Wilson Landing Mobile Home Park south of Princess Anne.READ MORE: Freeze Warning, Frost Advisory Issued For Baltimore Area
The fire on Saturday involved a vacant mobile home and caused damages estimated at $10,000, the news release said. On Sunday, another fire occurred at a vacant mobile home which caused an equal amount of damage, the agency said. The latest fire occurred late Sunday night and involved a car.READ MORE: 5 Killed In Baltimore Over Halloween Weekend, Mayor Scott Says 'It Pisses Me Off'
All three fires occurred less than a half-mile apart, the fire marshal office said.MORE NEWS: Court Records Suggest Morgan State Student Killed In Botched Drug Deal
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)