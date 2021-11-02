BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police found a loaded gun on a student at Woodlawn High School on Monday, school officials said.
In a letter to parents sent out Monday evening, Principal Jamel Jernigan said Baltimore County Police came to the school to question the student about an incident that occurred Sunday. The gun was found when officers conducted a search of the student.READ MORE: MD-Bred Knicks Go Is Early 5-2 Favorite For Breeders' Cup Classic
The student was arrested without incident. It is unclear what incident police were investigating, but Jernigan said it happened Sunday off-campus.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Jernigan ended his letter with an appeal to students and parents to report any suspicious activity to school staff or police.
“We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children,” said Jernigan.MORE NEWS: Gunshot Victim Treated Near Security Square Mall Was Shot In A Different Location, Police Say
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the school at 443-809-1309.