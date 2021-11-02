TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man killed at a Timonium bowling alley earlier this month, police said Tuesday.
Craig Whitaker, 32, and Daniel Davis, 32, are both charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the death of 48-year-old Anthony Cooper, according to Baltimore County police.
Cooper was found fatally shot about 11 p.m. Oct. 15 by police investigating a shooting at Bowlero, a bowling alley on York Road in Timonium. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators Cooper was involved in a dispute with other men at the bowling alley someone opened fire, according to police.
It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday what led investigators to zero in on Whitaker and Davis as suspects in the case.
Both men remain in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where they’re being held without bond.