BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Traffic at the Port of Baltimore was backed up for miles Tuesday.
"I've been dealing with a backup the port is a little slow right now with the cranes," said Marvin Mangum.
Marvin Mangum says like many truck drivers, he’s been sitting in traffic for hours, waiting to get through.
Marvin Mangum says like many truck drivers, he's been sitting in traffic for hours, waiting to get through.

"It's got a lot to do with all the containers sitting over on the west coast, they're all starting to come over. Now, its got us backed up," Mangum said.
There’s no major backlog of ships at Baltimore’s port. In fact, port officials say amid the shipping crisis, they’ve added business — including four new cranes and 24 additional ships that were diverted from other cities due to congestion.
But other cities aren’t as lucky. Because of the pandemic, the supply chain is facing major challenges across the nation. Cargo ships are backed up at ports like Los Angeles.
A major shortage of truck drivers is also halting goods from being quickly distributed. And while railroad terminals are backed up and worker shortages at warehouses, it is putting a strain on processing the items.
Port officials say Baltimore has the space and capacity for cargo ships and trucks, so they’ve been able to lure in new business here and help alleviate the strain.