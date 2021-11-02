TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Another ATM in Baltimore County has been targeted by thieves.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning at the SECU Credit Union in the 8600 block of La Salle Road in Towson.

This is the fifth ATM theft case police have investigated in the last month.

“I know times are hard, but come on, stealing an ATM machine?” Mia Samone of Baltimore said.

Baltimore County Police said thieves tried to steal the ATM by wrapping a chain around it and driving away with it.

They were unsuccessful in taking the ATM but did escape before police got there. The city has had ATMs targeted, too.

“That’s something our detectives are looking into and they’re also in communication with detectives in the city regarding the thefts that they’re seeing to see there are any similarities,” said Joy Stewart, the Baltimore County Police Department’s director of public affairs.

The last attempted theft of an ATM happened two weeks ago at a bank in Cockeysville. The week before that, two were targeted in one week.

People who live in Baltimore County are getting tired of these crimes.

“(It’s) scary,” said Deborah Cunningham of Towson. “I mean, if they can move an ATM, they can move anything.”

Baltimore County Police said, overall, there have been fewer ATM thefts this year than last year. They’re working to keep them from happening, but say they need the public’s help to do so.

“Something out of the ordinary that catches your attention that doesn’t seem right,” Stewart said. “When you’re driving by and then later in the day you hear, ‘Oh that was actually a part of this attempted theft.’ We would just ask anyone in the community, if you do see something that seems out of place, please contact us immediately.”

Baltimore County Police said they are also doing security assessments at local businesses to help them prevent from being targeted.