HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re unsure what to do with your leftover pumpkins from Halloween, we’ve got a solution.

Pumpkins can be used for making safe and healthy dog treats. As self-described dog chef Kevyn Matthews says, “Stop throwing the guts away.”

Matthews is a Baltimore-based chef and author of “Becoming A Dog Chef,” a book in which he shares several recipes that are delicious and safe for our furry friends to enjoy.

“Pumpkin is one of my favorite mediums to work with,” Matthews told WJZ.

As part of this story, multiple members of the WJZ team shared pictures of their dogs in costume or posing with pumpkins.

But the purpose of this story is let you know that those cute props can make even better treat ingredients.

“If you scrape out the inside, it’s a good source of pumpkin meat, you can make a nice pumpkin frozen yogurt,” Matthews said. “Pumpkin guts, honey and plain yogurt can be whipped into puppy frozen yogurt.”

As an added bonus, pumpkin can be good for dogs when given to them in moderation.

Dr. Paul Fox, a veterinarian for Mt. Carmel Animal Hospital, said the biggest benefit pumpkins provide is a good source of fiber.

“And it’s a good way to increase the volume of food without necessarily adding sugars,” Dr. Fox said. “Now, using puréed pumpkin or something that has stuff added to it, that can be a relatively good way to bulk up their food supply instead of giving them treats that are much higher in calories.”

As with all treats, small portions are recommended.