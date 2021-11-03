BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans to vaccinate young people ages 5 to 11 who are now eligible to receive the shot.

Before and after Hogan’s press conference, jurisdictions across the Baltimore region rolled out vaccination appointments and clinics specifically for children. Here’s a rundown.

Anne Arundel County

Vaccinations for young children will begin Nov. 5, officials said Tuesday.

The county health department has 4,950 first doses for children and has said it will prioritize appointments for young people who now qualify for the shot. Two batches of appointments will be released, one on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and another on Thursday at noon. Appointments can be scheduled at aacounty.org/covidvax.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools on Wednesday said 24 elementary schools across the county will hold vaccination clinics starting on Nov. 8. A full list of dates and locations can be found here.

Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Health Department and Baltimore City Public Schools will collaborate on vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at sites across the city, starting on the week of Nov. 8.

A list of locations will be posted on coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov and city-affiliated social media accounts. Residents can also find a clinic by calling the COVID Call Center at 443-984-8650.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County has opened a new vaccine clinic at the former location of Sears at White Marsh Mall and will begin offering the pediatric vaccine starting Friday.

Two clinics at the site are scheduled Friday, Nov. 5 from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

“We have received 8,700 doses of the pediatric vaccine in our initial allocation for use as first and second doses,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer. “This latest approval by the FDA and the CDC helps bring us closer to protecting the entire family against COVID.”

Starting Friday, each vaccine clinic in the county will offer appointments for pediatric doses. Appointments for all the county’s clinics can be scheduled at baltimorecountymd.gov/vaccine or by calling 410-887-3816.

Carroll County

The Carroll County Health Department on Wednesday announced five vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, starting on Nov. 8 at the Taneytown VFD Social Hall.

A full list of dates and locations can be found here. The county also has dates for second doses scheduled in December and January.

Frederick County

The Frederick County Health Department said Wednesday it will hold two vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at 800 Oak St. The clinics are on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 2-5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CovidVaccine.

Additionally, Frederick County Public Schools will announce the dates and locations of clinics through the FindOutFirst messaging system for parents and guardians.

Harford County

The Harford County Health Department on Wednesday announced two clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the agency’s offices in Edgewood, from 3-7 p.m. The second will be at Patterson Middle/High School in Bel Air on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Both locations will offer second dose appointments in December. Children ages 12 to 17 are also eligible to receive a shot at the Nov. 12 clinic.

Howard County

The Howard County Health Department on Wednesday said it will open a vaccine clinic on the campus of Howard Community College specifically for children ages 5 to 11. Shots will be administered at Duncan Hall.

Appointments will be posted on Thursday, Nov. 4 after 5 p.m.