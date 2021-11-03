BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City announced on Wednesday the retirement of finance director Henry Raymond, effective March 31, 2021. As the Director of the Department of Finance, Raymond is responsible for the overall financial operations of the city.
Raymond's priority is to is to serve as a strategic business advisor to Mayor Brandon Scott.
The city said Raymond, who has served Baltimore for 37 years, played a critical role in pension reform, protecting the City’s bond ratings, and other key financial management. Raymond has also balanced the last eight city budgets.
The city said that in an official letter, Raymond thanked the city and his staff for their help and support over the years.
A search is already underway for Raymond's replacement, the city said, and the next Director of Finance will play a key role in furthering one of Mayor Scott's priorities in office: responsible stewardship of city resources.
MORE NEWS: Olszewski Proposes Using $80M In American Rescue Plan Funds For COVID Response, $60M For Economic Recovery