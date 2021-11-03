BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for Marvin Good, a missing 58-year-old man they say is vulnerable.
Good was last seen Saturday, Oct. 30, on the 500 block of E. Coldspring Lane in north Baltimore. Police said they do not have a clothing description available at this time.
Please help Investigators locate missing 58-year-old vulnerable man. https://t.co/p51lMALc27 pic.twitter.com/fRDjjZsiVL
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 3, 2021
Anyone who has seen Good is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or 911.