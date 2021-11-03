BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday outlined how the state plans to vaccinate over half a million children after federal officials granted final approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11.

The state is initially getting about 180,000 child-sized doses, but Hogan said the state expects more doses in the coming weeks.

For children, there will be smaller doses and smaller needles. The children’s Pfizer vaccine itself is packaged with an orange top — rather than a purple top — to ensure providers administer the correct dosage.

Getting Shots Into Arms

In Maryland, the vaccines will mostly be given through pediatricians, pharmacies and school-based clinics. The governor said all 24 local school systems in the state have agreed to hold vaccination clinics in their schools.

Hogan said the state will be providing additional staffing to schools systems and local jurisdictions as needed.

Getting underserved communities access to vaccines has been a barrier before, so the governor said the state is deploying vaccine equity task force teams to ensure equitable vaccine distribution to families.

The task force, announced in March, aims to enhance vaccine distribution and outreach efforts in communities disproportionately affected by Covid-19 by working with community partners.

More than 300 providers are already available to administer children’s vaccines, and that number will rise as availability rises.

Outreach and Encouragement

Providers might have their needles ready, but some parents could need encouragement from trusted sources to get their kids vaccinated. The state is making a multi-faceted effort to inform and encourage parents.

The Maryland GoVax call center, which has already scheduled more than 460,000 vaccination appointments, is launching a new effort to reach parents in the state of children newly eligible for the vaccine.

The state will also begin airing a new round of public service announcements on radio and television that will include Maryland pediatricians assuring viewers that the vaccine is safe effective for children.

One has been released:

While most children who contract COVID-19 get only minor symptoms, doctors said some experience major complications, and the risk of severe disease is higher than the remote risk of serious vaccine side effects.

Just under 560 people younger than 18 have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to data from the CDC. Others have developed a severe condition known as multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children, which often requires hospitalization.

According to Maryland’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, three children are in acute hospital care and two kids are in intensive care as of Wednesday morning.