TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Wednesday proposed using roughly half of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds on the ongoing response to COVID-19, and spending an additional $60 million on economic recovery efforts.

Of the county’s $160.7 million allocation from the federal government, $80 million would be directed toward public health programs related to the pandemic.

Olszewski proposed spending $60 million on a series of recovery programs to help residents and businesses, including $16 million on housing support and creating a Local Housing Trust Fund, $6 million to increase recycling and composting, $4 million to assist small businesses and tourist attractions, and $2 million in grants for childcare providers.

“Baltimore County is ready to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity though our proposed recovery plan, which provides a bold, equitable roadmap to address the needs of families, workers, and businesses for years to come,” Olszewski said.

In March, Olszewski formed a committee of department leaders from across county government to prioritize how to spend the federal funds.

A full list of proposals can be found here.

Under the plan, the county would set aside the remaining $20 million to fund projects suggested by the public.

The Olszewski administration has scheduled two virtual meetings to gather feedback from residents:

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

More details on these meetings can be found at baltimorecountymd.gov/arp.

Residents can also submit feedback by emailing townhall@baltimorecountymd.gov.