By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police shared that they helped to rescue an injured bald eagle over the weekend.

Officials said the Eagle was found in Federalsburg.

Take a look at the rescue below:

To report an injured or sick animal, contact Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. For more info, click here. 

