BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police shared that they helped to rescue an injured bald eagle over the weekend.
Take a look at the rescue below:
NRP officers helped rescue an injured bald eagle in Federalsburg over the weekend. To report a sick or injured wild animal, please contact Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitatorhttps://t.co/j78p7QR8Vt pic.twitter.com/M00mUGERzU
— Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) November 3, 2021
To report an injured or sick animal, contact Wildlife Services at 1-877-463-6497 or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. For more info, click here.