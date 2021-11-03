SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Last year, a Sparrows Point father decided to make it his mission to help more people adopt children by starting a non-profit.

“I decided to be an advocate for adoption,” said David Marshall, the founder and CEO of Journey to Josiah, named after his son who he adopted in 2017.

He began building the non-profit in November 2020 after he took to Facebook to talk about his adoption process.

“I told my adoption journey on Facebook Live and I got an amazing response,” said Marshall. “And then when I said I adopted him as a single gay man, people were just mind blown about that.”

Now, he is working full-time to help families adopt and is currently building up the non-profit. He said it will help people by answering their questions about adoption, get them connected with resources and will also eventually work with prospective parents to get them adoption grants.

He also started a YouTube talk show, bearing the same name as his non-profit, that highlights different steps of the adoption process and features guests who talk about their experiences with it.

While Marshall’s mission is to help families of all different backgrounds adopt, he is paying particular attention to advocating for prospective LGBT and African-American parents.

“With gay families there I will say that there is still a lot of discrimination,” he said. “There are some places still where they prefer married couples to single individuals, so I want to be that person who is beginning to break those barriers.”

If you want to learn more about Journey to Josiah, visit Marshall’s YouTube page.