BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A day after traffic came to a standstill outside the Port of Baltimore, things have returned to normal.

Port representatives on Wednesday said the traffic woes, which they attributed to higher-than-normal cargo volume, have subsided.

“We’re receiving more cargo because we’re a non-congested port, both at the terminal and when we move out of the gate either by truck or by rail,” said William Doyle, the port’s executive director.

Doyle apologized to truckers, saying the port is working on making cargo move efficiently while addressing road problems around the facility. That roadwork includes the bridge over Colgate Creek.

“(Truckers) have to earn a living and they’re making a living on their turn times,” Doyle said.

Backups at other major ports in other major cities have meant more volume at the Port of Baltimore. Ships are sitting idle in and near the Port of Los Angeles as there aren’t enough trucks, trains or warehouses to take cargo.

“The trucking industry today is still down (60,000) or 80,000 drivers,” C.H. Robinson President and CEO Bob Biesterfeld told CBS News. “These are simply just not things that I believe are going to be solved over the course of the next weeks or months.”

That means shortages will almost certainly affect the holiday shopping season, experts predict.

“This global supply chain works only as well as the weakest link,” Port Envoy John Porcari said.

Doyle said the Port of Baltimore began two new service contracts in the past couple months.

“That’s 21 new ships in the past nine weeks,” Doyle said.