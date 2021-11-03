GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie Tuesday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded to around 10:40 p.m. to the reported shooting at the 400 block of Kenilworth Court. There they found a 22-year-old man and a 47-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals.
Investigators currently believe the 47-year-old man was not an intended target in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District detectives at 410-222-6145.