By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is set to make an update on Maryland’s effort to vaccinate its residents against COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday night granted final approval for children aged 5-11 to recieve the Pfizer vaccine.

There are more than half a million Maryland children that are newly eligible for the vaccine. Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said Tuesday the state is initially getting about 180,000 child-sized doses.

For children, there will be smaller doses and smaller needles. In Maryland, the vaccines will mostly be given through pediatricians and school-based clinics.

CBSN Baltimore will stream the announcement live at 3 p.m. 

