Hi everyone!
After a damp day, skies cleared out across the region Tuesday night. We reached a high of 52 which was exactly 10 degrees below normal for the day.
With clear skies and very light winds, we saw the coldest night of the fall so far. Freeze warnings are in effect from the city to the north and west, with a frost advisory from the city south and east. Any areas in the Metro Downtown and by the bay or water bodies will escape any freeze or frost tonight.
Wednesday, after the freeze and frost subside, the sun will only warm us to the low 50s. More frost or freezes will be likely each night this week as well.
Sun should be rather prevalent all week as well. The weekend will feature a slight warm-up as we move to 55 on Saturday and then 58 on Sunday.
Most importantly, please turn your clocks back one hour before bed on Saturday night, as we go back to standard time once again.
Bob Turk