Hello Everyone!

Another frost advisory to start the day and expect another tomorrow morning. Adding to that frost potential Friday A.M. we’ve already been alerted that a Freeze Warning has been issued for Montgomery County. To me, that says Freeze Warmings may migrate across the state. Time will tell but clearly the unseasonably chilly airmass here, right now, is staying around a bit longer.

Not unlike yesterday, we will have mostly but not totally clear skies this day, and temperatures mostly maxing out in the low mid 50’s. Our forecast high later is 53°. The thermometer will rise slowly into the mid 40’s by lunch, and will not be a big factor today, a slightly less breeze afternoon.

Looking into the weekend, and beyond, we will see a slight warm-up on Saturday and even more so on Sunday. By early next week the words “milder”, and “mild” begin to appear in the day’s description. Sum that up in one word, “relief.”

As for rain, we will be watching a low forming off of South Carolina tomorrow to see, as it moves North, ow close to our shoers, and forecast rain may come on Sunday. Right now that does not appear to be a large threat at all. On the coast that may change through the weekend. Time will tell but we are not committing to that solution yet.

Marty B!