ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will now use $4.2 million of its federal recovery money to pay hiring and retention bonuses to bus drivers, almost a month after drivers with one company went on strike to call for higher wages, County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation said.

Last month, the Anne Arundel County Board of Education approved a $7.4 million plan to increase wages by $5 per hour. An initial allocation of $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds was set aside to provide a $2,000 signing bonus for new drivers and attendants, along with retention bonuses for existing workers.

County officials said Thursday bus drivers will receive $5,000 retention or new hire bonuses, and aides will receive $2,000 retention or new hire bonuses.

“We can’t continue leaving kids stranded and parents’ work schedules disrupted due to a national shortage of school bus drivers,” said Pittman. “Dedicating $4.2 milllion of our county’s federal recovery funds to these bonuses is the right thing to do for parents and their kids.”

The bonuses will be paid through contracts between the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation and school bus contractors.

Under the plan, current drivers would receive $2,500 immediately after a new contract is signed and new hires would get the bonus after their first week. They would receive additional payments of $500 during the school year and $2,000 on the final day of classes in June.

In August, as students prepared to return to classrooms for in-person learning, Anne Arundel County was one of many jurisdictions across the country facing a driver shortage.

“Bus drivers who are seasonal saw employment elsewhere,” said Bob Mosier, an Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman.

Once school started, some parents reported their children were stranded at the bus stop.

Drivers with Annapolis Bus Company, one of about 15 bus companies that have contracts with Anne Arundel County Schools, went on strike in early October, impacting nearly 100 routes.

“We need to be appreciated,” bus driver Joyce Ndow said. “We need to be understood. We’re professionals. We need to be treated and paid like professionals.”