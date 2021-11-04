CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A van smashed through the front of a Walgreens in north Baltimore early Thursday morning, and the people in it stole an ATM, police say.

Baltimore Police officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the store on the 6300 block of York Road, where the entrance had been shattered.

Police said they believe a white van carrying four people wearing dark clothing are the culprits.

The manager of the store told WJZ surveillance cameras did capture the theft, and it is being used in an investigation.

This is the latest in a rash of smash and grab ATM thefts in Baltimore and Baltimore County. In October, a car drove through an entrance of Security Square Mall to steal an ATM.

