BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A van smashed through the front of a Walgreens in north Baltimore early Thursday morning, and the people in it stole an ATM, police say.
Baltimore Police officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the store on the 6300 block of York Road, where the entrance had been shattered.
Here’s a closer look at the damage. This is one of several ATM thefts in Baltimore City. Last month, a van drove into the front of a Fells Point 7-Eleven and made off with the store’s ATM. @wjz pic.twitter.com/s7oLT5CU88
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 4, 2021
Police said they believe a white van carrying four people wearing dark clothing are the culprits.
The manager of the store told WJZ surveillance cameras did capture the theft, and it is being used in an investigation.
This is the latest in a rash of smash and grab ATM thefts in Baltimore and Baltimore County. In October, a car drove through an entrance of Security Square Mall to steal an ATM.
#UPDATE: The manager at this Walgreens on York Rd. confirms to me that a van drove through the front of the store and stole the ATM. She tells me police are processing the surveillance video now. This is one of several ATM robberies in Baltimore County in the last few weeks. @wjz pic.twitter.com/TLRWcdc7JI
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) November 4, 2021