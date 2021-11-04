BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a federal ruling that Baltimore City can’t reject a request on behalf of the Catholic conservative group Saint Michael’s Media to rent out the MECU Pavilion.

The group — also known as Church Militant — plans to make their voices heard on the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal in November, when Catholic bishops from around the country gather in Baltimore for a conference.

The group tried to rent the city-owned MECU Pavilion at Pier Six, even putting down a deposit. But city leaders rejected that request. Church Militant then sued, claiming its First Amendment rights were being violated.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander in her October ruling said Church Militant is likely to succeed on its argument that the city violated its free speech rights and is discriminating against the group based on its political views.

The appeals court in its decision only affirmed the district court’s opinion. The court did not unpack its reasoning.

Upon consideration of submissions relative to this appeal, the court affirms the district court’s order and opinion. Upon consideration of submissions relative to appellants’ motions for expedited decision and stay pending appeal and appellee’s motion to modify the briefing order, the court denies the motions as moot. Entered at the direction of Judge Floyd with the concurrence of Judge Niemeyer and Judge Agee.

The city fears violence in the expected crowd of 3,000 people and cites incendiary speakers who are expected to attend—including Steve Bannon, the former Chief Strategist for President Trump, and Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur. A 2017 appearance by Yiannapoulos led to violence in Berkeley, California.

Bannon called for the beheading of Dr. Anthony Fauci on his podcast last year.

The judge did not set any expectations on the terms of the contract. Hollander said in her decision she “anticipates good faith negotiations, but expresses no opinion on the terms of a contract.”

Church Militant said there was no violence during a similar protest at the bishops’ conference in Baltimore three years ago. That event drew about 1,000 people.

This year’s rally, planned for Nov. 16, has an expected crowd of 3,000 people. The Mayor’s Office has not made a statement on the Wednesday decision.