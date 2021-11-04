BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has continued to see its key COVID-19 metrics trend down, and it’s ready to start vaccinating some of its youngest residents to maintain that momentum.

The city is averaging 71 COVID-19 cases per day as of Thursday morning, a decrease of 15% from two weeks ago, according to City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. The city’s average positivity is 1.5%, a decrease of 20% from two weeks ago.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign. In Maryland, over half a million kids aged 5-11 became eligible to get vaccinated.

The Baltimore City Health Department and Baltimore City Public Schools will collaborate on vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at sites across the city, starting on the week of Nov. 8.

“With school in full swing, and the upcoming holidays, now is the time for children to get the COVID vaccine,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “It will also of course, allow us to have our students stay in school which we know is a critical thing.”

City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said the city has already vaccinated 20,000 adolescents, and it is ready to pick up vaccination efforts to get the city’s youngest immunized.

Along with school-based clinics and mobile vaccination clinics, the city is offering pediatric vaccinations through the homebound vaccination program for children or their caregivers who are mobility-limited.

A list of locations will be posted on coronavirus.baltimorecity.gov and city-affiliated social media accounts. Residents can also find a clinic by calling the COVID Call Center at 443-984-8650.