By CBS Baltimore Staff
LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An SUV crashed into a building off W. Joppa Road in Lutherville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The fire department shared photos of the collision on social media. It appears the vehicle hit a brick archway on the Wells Fargo Advisors building next to the restaurant Poulet in Greenspring Station.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

