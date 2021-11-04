LUTHERVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — An SUV crashed into a building off W. Joppa Road in Lutherville, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
The fire department shared photos of the collision on social media. It appears the vehicle hit a brick archway on the Wells Fargo Advisors building next to the restaurant Poulet in Greenspring Station.
Crews were on scene of a single vehicle collision. 2300 block of W. Joppa Rd, vehicle into building; no injuries reported. DT 1613
No injuries were reported, officials said.